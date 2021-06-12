The Cypress Gallery is back, with more members and new members exhibiting work. The beginning of summer days and the end times of the COVID-19 daze is celebrated with a variety of exuberant art.
If a theme were to be selected for this month’s show it would be the inspiring travel quote “I’ve got places to go, people to meet and things to see,” thank goodness!
A large boldly-stroked acrylic by Douglas Clark startles us as we enter. The torso of “The Dancer,” a Native American man in ceremonial attire, pushes at the boundaries of the picture plane. His face, eyes peering through black paint and cascading feathers, confronts the viewer while the body turns away in action. Clark uses black paint and color dynamically throughout his work, outlining and overlaying resolute forms. In a similar work entitled “Chief” and also “Fremont Theater,” his style and commitment to subject matter offer the viewer a truly engaging experience.
I tend to regard a work of art as an experience, created by the artist, to provide enjoyment and communicate meaning, among other things. Art is not a world of passivity. In some art works the experiential aspect is quite apparent. In her series of “Moontree” giclees, Barbara Hannelore employs techniques of Australian indigenous painting to convey a dynamic world of the earth connected to the cosmos. Dots, patterned brush strokes and muted primary colors swirl in a vibrant dialogue.
Photographers Tom Chrones and Bill Morson let us in on the private discussions of nature that we can only wonder about. Chrones’ carefully observed triptych “Watching, Yawning” represents an owl in various stages of dozing in a tree. Feathers and eucalyptus leaves create a masterful arrangement of pattern and design, as well as a simply delightful work of art. Morson’s enchanting “Sea Turtle” swims close to the surface. Light reflects the patterns of the turtle’s body above as he looks downward into the blue, with a look of perfect nonchalance. Pattern and design are also a vital component of this piece’s excellence.
Take some time in front of Julia Nash’s “Moonlight.” Lushly painted trees in harmonious blues and greens bend to the will of the moon. Chris Jeszeck’s large, extraordinary acrylic pours, “Malachite” and “Iridescence,” provide us with the mileage of the universe while observing the intricacies of molecules. Yours truly shows a quasi-abstract work from her archives, entitled “Floating Bowl.” This one may keep you guessing.
As always, gift items from our talented artists happily cross over the boundaries of craft and art. “Up and Out,” a glass plate by Joellen Chrones is a sunburst in action; its upper half splits apart. This is just a taste of the excitement of the season to enjoy at our gallery this month. Start your summer adventure here with “things to see.” They are also here for you to own!