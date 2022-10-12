The Lompoc Valley Art Association has opened its annual Fall Show at the Cypress Gallery, with a welcoming warmth that matches this special time of year.

The community-wide event has brought forth outstanding works in a variety of media and styles, where there is something to please the artist in each of us.

Since its inception over 25 years ago, the Cypress Gallery has held juried exhibitions that include nonmember artists. In the past these shows were judged by an art professional, affording the city-wide art community an opportunity to receive critical review. '

