It’s the color of money, it’s the color of grass, of kiwi fruit, limes and envy. It’s the color of shamrocks and the emerald isle.

At the Cypress Gallery throughout March, it is also the color of most of the artworks on display. Our theme, in honor of spring and the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, is that glorious color of a third of the earth. Green!

The gallery walls and pedestals, awash in its myriad shades, create a unique experience for the eyes. And like early spring and the hollows of leprechauns, “Green” is a place of enchantment.

