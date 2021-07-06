An extraordinary environment in which to breathe the fresh air of happiness awaits visitors to the Cypress Gallery this month.
Acrylic fluid artist Chris Jeszeck has taken on the role of art impresario in her delightful exhibition “Color Connections,” an extravaganza of paintings and products designed with the magic of Mary Poppins herself.
Look up as you enter. Umbrellas with voluminous poured paint designs hang from the ceiling. Pillows, tote bags, puzzles, area rugs and greeting cards created from Jeszeck's art are displayed to marvelous effect. Colored tissue papers are used to enhance the space's fanciful feeling. Paintings in the shape of medallions, with titles such as “Bahama Baubles”and “Lilac Dreams,” communicate a world where there are no limits to the imagination.
Yet let it be known that Chris Jeszeck is a serious, masterful artist with broad array of painterly skills. Color and composition are her forte. She is also a skillful trompe l'oeil painter, incorporating finely painted “embellishments” into her poured acrylics.
She magically conjures an array of flora and fauna that are utterly convincing as well as charming. A tiger, a squirrel, an eagle, a mermaid, peacocks, seashells, roses, a little child on the beach, miraculously appear in abstract but appropriate settings. Her pure abstractions can have an almost deadly beauty. “Mumuration” and “Hidden Heart” are works of depth and intrigue. Chris states that “if I have one goal with my art and the use of color, it would be to make the viewer smile.” Come smile with Chris at her reception, scheduled for Sunday, July 11, at the gallery.
It is summertime throughout the gallery. Sunshine and sunlight seem to pervade many of the works shown this month. Suzanne Schenk's photographs depict light in all its glory, particularly “Burton Mesa Preserve,” in which a beautiful glow descends from the high horizon, bathing and defining the chaparral below.
In “Lake Lopez Barn” an orb of light shimmers from within the branches of an old oak, creating the experience of a golden afternoon. Lynda Schiff's altered photograph “Summer Reflections” is truly unique, leaving the artist's touch on the face of nature. New member Suzanne Huska has several works on display that simply but effectively portray the golden hills of California.
Her painting “Home Alone,” of hill, tree and sky, is a familiar place to many of us. Lee Hill's love of the great American wilderness is encapsulated in his large painting “Sentinel,” in which a big horned sheep commands violet-hued rocky mountains against a brilliant blue sky.
The Cypress Gallery also offers original and handmade cards and gifts, available at competitive prices. Visit us for some summertime magic! A reception for Jeszeck's “Color Combinations” will be held on Sunday, July 11, from 1–3 p.m. We are open Friday through Sunday, 11– 4 p.m., at 119 E. Cypress Avenue, Lompoc, or by appointment: (805) 737-1129.