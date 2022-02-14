It seems the Cypress Gallery has caught a bug, but not the fearful kind with which we are most familiar these days. Our painters, sculptors and collage artists have caught the love bug, and we’re here to share it with you!
The front gallery is awash in reds and pinks and other delectable tones, signifying its February show, “The Heart of It.” All manner of the symbols for love — hearts and flowers, chocolates, candies, doves, cherubs — are on display. But it soon becomes apparent that in this show the rose reigns.
The language of flowers is a delightful study, used throughout the ages to communicate feelings and attributes, especially in reference to romance and love.
Of these flowers, the rose is preeminent, used by cultures across the time and space of the globe in stories, myth and decoration. Even the color varieties of the rose have symbolic nuances.
On display are beautifully painted blood red roses by Linda Gooch, Rosalea Greenwood and Carol Wood. We can enjoy them more fully when enhanced by the knowledge that the blood red rose is associated with romantic, intimate or passionate love, depending on the deepness of the color.
A charming Arabic story tells of a nightingale who fell in love with a beautiful white rose, and while embracing the flower its thorns pierced his heart, turning the white rose red. Such gorgeous roses can be found on our gallery walls. Beware!
Paintings and photographs in the main gallery seem to entice us into enchanting glades and spaces, full of romance and mystery, if you’re in that frame of mind.
Lee Hill has painted the lovely “Passage,” of a navigable river winding its way through a mysterious forest. Ed Heinitz also leads us down a path. His “Forest” is unusually lit, contrasting a striking yellow sky with red-brown and deep greens.
In “Chinese Mountain,” a fused glass piece by Kristine Kelley we walk alongside a mysterious mountain range looming in the distance. Plein air painters Neil Andersson and Deborah Breedon have on display two views of the Santa Ynez River. As only art and sensitive artists can do, they have transformed the dusty river banks into places of great beauty.
Although spring is all around us, a little bit of winter remains in Carol Wood’s “Snow Scene.” She is an artist who presents the immediacy of nature in lively strokes. Also noteworthy are two acrylic pour-paintings by Chris Jeszeck. “Love Dance” and “Poppy Dance” are energized and festive, sure to lift your spirits.
Tom Chrones has won the January People’s Choice Award, so be sure to enjoy his photograph “Union Hotel” again.
“The Heart of It” has so many opportunities for you indulge your valentine fever. Betsee Talavera’s stuffed and embellished cloth valentine hearts hang from the ceiling. A small “Love” journal by Kathy Badrak is available for jotting down your love poems and favorite sayings. A line of “Compass Rose Voyager” products, including a selection of valentines, are available. Catch the bug!