Annual Scarecrow Fest brings Halloween flair to Solvang streets

The Royal Copenhagen Inn, at 1579 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang, welcomes a drowsy scarecrow guest ready for a good night's rest on its front lawn as part of the 2020 valleywide Scarecrow Fest and Contest.
Two dozens businesses in downtown Solvang with festive scarecrow creations displayed at their doorsteps all are competing for a chance to win the revered Halloween Harvest Cup, an exclusive, handcrafted trophy awarded for "Valley's Best Scarecrow" at the conclusion of the annual Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest and Contest, which runs through Oct. 31.
Before the trophy can be awarded, six standout scarecrows will be voted winners in six different categories: “Best Scarecrow Photo Op,” “Best Use of Recycled Materials," “Best Use of Business Theme," “Most Danish," “Spookiest" and “Most Humorous."
Local and visiting passersby will determine their favorite scarecrows by voting online at www.syvscarecrows.com.
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 1.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 2.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 3.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 4.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 5.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest2.JPG
101320 SYV Scarecrow Contest 7.JPG
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Summer began and ended with a sigh this year, all of its hoped-for joys put on hold for most of us. The air is unhealthy again and the virus is still a threat. Uncertainty looms large. Where can one go to find respite from anxiety, a little joy, some peace? Fortunately for us our local artists have continued to work throughout the season, producing if not a vaccine, a least an antidote to the current malaise. So much of the art displayed in the Cypress Gallery this month offers us a sense of calm and a fair share of joie de vivre.
The Royal Copenhagen Inn, at 1579 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang, welcomes a drowsy scarecrow guest ready for a good night's rest on its front lawn as part of the 2020 valleywide Scarecrow Fest and Contest.