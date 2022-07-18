The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is now accepting applications for the Arts Making Impact grant program for activities taking place between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2023.
The county provides funding support for the Arts Making Impact grant program through a partnership with the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, a county spokesman said.
Arts Making Impact grants are intended to support artists and arts and culture organizations by funding projects and a variety of activities that enrich the lives of residents in communities throughout Santa Barbara County, the spokesman said.
Total funding available is $50,000, the maximum grant amount is $5,000 and the deadline to submit an application is Aug. 1.
For more information, guidelines and an application, go to www.sbac.ca.gov/governmentgrants.