Buellton Arts and Culture Committee offering grants to local artists

The Buellton Arts and Culture Committee is offering grants to artists in Buellton or the greater Santa Ynez Valley who are interested in enhancing the artistic and cultural experience of the community.
Past projects have included art workshops, multiday events, temporary and permanent public art displays, and educational exhibitions.
Grant funds may cover the cost of materials, artist time, advertising and print materials. Funding also may be sought to cover anything related to the production of a completed project, a committee spokesman said.
There are several projects currently underway, the spokesman said.
Artist Liz Alvarez will depict Buellton parks and historical scenes through a mural series. Mosaic-tiled pillars at the entrance to the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden are being installed, and a Walk into Wildfire immersive exhibition and community event is being planned, as is a sculpture display that honors U.S. veterans.
Artists interested in applying for a grant but do not have a project idea can reach out to committee members for suggestions, the spokesman said.
Those with project ideas can access grant applications and a reference guide at https://cityofbuellton.com/about/buellton-arts-culture/
For more information, contact Kyle Abello at kylea@cityofbuellton.com or 805-688-1086.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
