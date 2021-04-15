Buellton Rec Center premieres immersive art exhibit 'Walk into Wildfire'

The Buellton Recreation Center will present "Walk into Wildfire" — an immersive multimedia exhibit — from April 24 to May 1 as a way to bring awareness to the start of high fire season.

Artist Ethan Turpin and the Burn Cycle Project will participate in an opening reception and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 2 to 6 p.m. April 24. The kickoff day also will feature fire awareness resources and presentations, fun activities and live music from Sean and Jaime Montgomery.

“The concept of this exhibit is to allow people to safely experience what happens in a landscape as fire changes it. This is something both awe-inspiring and dangerous, which fire personnel witness but most of us cannot," explained Turpin, founder and director of the Burn Cycle Project and lead artist for "Walk Into Wildfire."

"A simulated wildfire helps us to understand what they face on our behalf,” he added.

The objective of the exhibit, according to Turpin, is to increase the community's preparedness and build awareness around the risks and natural cycles of wildfires.