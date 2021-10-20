The 15th annual Chumash Culture Day, featuring California-style Native American singing and dancing, will be broadcast via Facebook Live from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

In years past, the cultural event has included arts and crafts and a traditional hand-game tournament at the Tribal Hall located on the Santa Ynez Reservation. Organizers last year adapted to an online format out of COVID-19 safety concerns associated with hosting special events.

This year's program will begin with a calling of the ancestors, followed by remarks from Nakia Zavalla, culture director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

A presentation of songs and dances from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Samala Singers will be featured, followed by a showcase of singers and storytellers from a variety of California tribes.

“We’re looking forward to presenting our collection of songs and dances from multiple California tribes to a wider audience through Facebook,” Zavalla said. “In this format, viewers can watch our presentation [live], or they can watch it later at their leisure."

"We hope this will help expose more people, who may be curious about Native American culture, to our special culture day,” she said.

To access the event, visit the SY Chumash Culture Day 2021 Facebook page at https://bit.ly/sycultureday.

