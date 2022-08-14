“Piecework: An Exhibition of Patchwork Paintings,” will be on view from Sept. 1-25 at the Cypress Gallery, 119 E. Cypress Ave., in Lompoc.

The work by Elizabeth Monks Hack is comprised of oil and mixed media on sewn canvas, a new direction for the artist. Monks Hack works in the style of contemporary realism, often incorporating abstract geometries into her compositions, emphasizing edges and other linear elements.

In “Piecework,” she has taken the edge a step further, by sewing canvas pieces together to initiate the works’ conversation.

