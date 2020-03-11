Elverhoj Museum Solvang to host Rembrandt talk

In conjunction with Elverhoj Museum's current art exhibition Legacy of Decency: Rembrandt, Jews & Danes, which features etchings by Rembrandt, Westmont art history professor Lisa DeBoer will present the talk “Rembrandt and His Jewish Neighbors” on Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m. The gallery talk is free and open to the public.

DeBoer will explore various ways in which art historians have responded to Rembrandt’s representations of his Jewish neighbors within the historical context of 17th-century Amsterdam. She will address questions such as “Why was Rembrandt interested in portraying so many Jewish themes and subjects?” and “What do these images say to us today?“

DeBoer's specializes in 16th and 17th century Dutch and Flemish art and received her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. She is the author of The Visual Arts in the Worshiping Church and received the Lilly Fellows Program’s Arlin G. Meyer Prize for academic nonfiction. Her latest research is on the role of images in authorizing news and history in the Low Countries during the Eighty Years’ War. She’s received numerous fellowships, including a Javits and a Fulbright.

The exhibit, which is from the collection of Howard and Fran Berger, was gifted to Westmont’s Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It will remain on display at the Elverhoj through May 24.