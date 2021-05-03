Lompoc Theatre Project exceeds fundraising goal with live telethon

Lompoc Theatre Project's live telethon and variety event that took place virtually in late March was deemed a success, according to board member Michelle Ball.

The 2.5-hour event on March 26 drew approximately 200 live viewers at any time and 5,700 views of the video later posted to the theater's website, she said.

Hosted by theater Executive Director Mark Herrier via Facebook Live, the show featured celebrity guests and performing musicians and local artists who joined forces to help raise money for the restoration and reopening of the historic theater.

"I'm thrilled by both the turnout of the event and the amount of money it raised," Ball said. "I think it helped answer a lot of questions people had with regard to the theater's history, the history of our nonprofit and our plans for the future."

The virtual event also exceeded the organization's initial goal of raising $50,000, she said, raising $50,804 for the cause. The total funds raised came from direct donations, through an online auction and sales of VIP tickets, which gave patrons access to items up for auction.