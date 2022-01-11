Well on the way toward restoring and reopening Lompoc’s landmark theater, the Lompoc Theatre Project’s board of directors has announced that fundraising efforts in 2021 were the most triumphant to date, and that 2022 holds even more promise.

“The year just past has been our biggest year-ever, with more than $125,000 in cash raised, mostly from local donors, plus the donation by Lorraine Cox of the lot adjacent to our property,” said Mark Herrier, executive director of the LTP.

During the summer, Lompoc resident Cox donated her vacant lot on the corner of North H Street and Walnut Avenue in memory of her husband, former Superior Court judge and community activist, Terrill F. Cox, who died in 2016.

Looking ahead, Herrier also noted that he is “in negotiations with a Santa Barbara-based foundation with the goal of a major donation that would help us to hire a professional fundraiser.”

In addition, the Lompoc Rotary Club will make the LTP the focus of its fundraising efforts for 2022.

“The Rotary Club of Lompoc seeks to invest in the Lompoc community and its future,” said Alan Grant, Rotary president.

“We have chosen to make the Lompoc Theatre Project the major recipient of our fundraising efforts in 2022 because we believe that the renovation of the Calvert Theatre will breathe new life into the heart of the city and provide a venue for artistic expression for residents and visitors of all ages for generations to come,” Grant said.

The LTP will be the recipient of proceeds from the annual Lompoc Rotary Wine Tasting, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building.

Among the LTP’s other significant 2021 fundraisers were:

— The March telethon, “The Show Must Go On,” which raised more than $50,000 — the largest LTP fundraiser to date;

— “Food Truck Friday” took place from May to October at the LTP parking lot, with families invited to purchase food from a selection of locally based food trucks;

— A volunteer with the LTP discovered a “secret room” on the back side of the adjacent “Why?” building — Lompoc’s historical “Land Office” — with many historical treasures tucked away inside. Among the rediscovered finds were a 1960s-era Wolf stove, a white “Kelvinator Foodarama” refrigerator, six floor-mounted swivel chairs and dishes for serving ice cream sundaes. This equipment had been used in the theater’s Snack Shop, which was open from 1927 until the early 1970s.

— In November, a raffle offering wines sourced from local wineries sold 96 tickets and netted $4,800;

— A year-end campaign that kicked off on Nov. 20 and encompassed #GivingTuesday, personal donations, the Honky Tonk Christmas by KTNK, the Mi Amore restaurant fundraiser on Dec. 13 and several personal fundraisers via Facebook raised more than $27,000 toward the LTP’s goal of $30,000 to pay for parking lot lighting.

Some of the monies raised were used to fix damage from rains, and all H Street-facing rental units are now fully occupied, Herrier noted.

