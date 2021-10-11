The Pacific Conservatory Theatre is requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all guests age 18 or older attending shows at Marian Theatre in Santa Maria, in addition to other requirements, to prevent spread of the virus.
An individual will be considered fully vaccinated if the performance date is at least 14 days after they received the second dose of the two-dose vaccine regiment or 14 days after one dose of a single-dose regiment, according to PCPA group sales manager Kelly Stegall.
Residents 18 and older who have not gotten the vaccine due to medical concerns or a deeply held religious belief must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the show.
Guests under the age of 18 will be required to self-attest to being symptom-free during a health screening prior to the show.
All attendees must also bring a form of identification to the show along with proof of vaccination or negative test result.
In order to further protect health and safety at the theater, all tickets and programs are digital, concessions have been discontinued, high-touch areas are disinfected regularly, hand-washing and sanitation stations have been made easily available, and enhanced air filtration has been implemented, according to Stegall.
The Marian Theatre is located on the Santa Maria campus of Hancock College at 870 S. Bradley Road. All Hancock students and staff are now required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or regular proof of negative test results in order to enter campus.