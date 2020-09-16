You are the owner of this article.
PCPA debuts first Zoom theater event featuring Polly Firestone Walker
The first in a two-part Interplay Zoom series hosted by the PCPA is slated for 7 p.m. Friday. A second run-through is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

"The Agitators," directed by Emily Trask, will feature resident artists Polly Firestone Walker as Susan B. Anthony and Yusef Seevers as Frederick Douglas. 

The historical storyline follows the turbulent and enduring friendship of two of America’s greatest agitators: Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. 

"While a single show can’t be reviewed in the traditional sense, the opportunity to share the experience of seeing a PCPA play — albeit a play reading — for the first time in a Zoom “theater” is a historical opportunity," theater spokesman Craig Shafer said.

Zoom admission fees are $5 and can be paid online at pcpa.org. For more information, contact the Box Office from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 805-922-8313. 

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

