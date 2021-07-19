The PCPA will return to live performances this week on Solvang Festival Theater's outdoor stage and offer first responders two complimentary tickets to the opening show slated for 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

The effort is a way of thanking area police, firefighters, doctors and nurses for their support and bravery during the COVID-19 pandemic, a theatre spokesman said.

After more than a year of being closed due to the pandemic, the PCPA will kick off the season with the new live concert "Together: A Musical Journey", which celebrates through story and song that life is better when lived together.

The production is written by Erik Stein, directed by Katie Fuchs-Wackowski with musical direction by Michael Wilkins. The cast features PCPA resident artists Kitty Balay, Andrew Philpot, Yusef Seevers, Erik Stein, Emily Trask, George Walker, and guest artist Annali Fuchs-Wackowski.

First responders may claim their complimentary tickets at www.pcpa.org/plays/Together/. General admission tickets also can be purchased and are subject to availability.

The latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the website near performance dates.

No masks are currently required and picnicking and concessions are available.

