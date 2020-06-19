PCPA plays on with virtual programming this summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The PCPA has announced a new series of virtual programs through the summer while their performance stages remain dark due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. The theatre-focused programming is suitable for all ages and offers engaging, educational content.

PCPA Reads@Home, a series of video storytelling episodes to be shown each Friday through the month of June, will feature PCPA acting students reading from a collection of over 40 books. A new reading will be posted to the growing collection, and can be accessed on the PCPA's Facebook page or on PCPA’s YouTube Channel.

Also, running through the summer is The Rediscovery Reading Club which operates much like a book club, but includes dramatic texts, discussion, and a performance element. Select scenes from the play will be read and acted out by PCPA resident artists. To join the club, visit pcpa.org/plays/ReadingClub/ and receive a copy of that month’s play followed by a discussion at the end of the month.