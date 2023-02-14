021323 Emma production PCPA

Curtains will go up on the production of "Emma," adapted for the stage by Joseph Hanreddy from the novel by Jane Austen, at the PCPA in Santa Maria starting Thursday, March 2.

 Contributed

The curtains will go up at PCPA for new production "Emma," which is based on the Jane Austen novel and adapted for the stage by Joseph Hanreddy.

Emma plays in the Marian Theater March 2-19, and at the Solvang Festival Theater June 22-July 2023.

Director Polly Firestone Walker said Austen's small body of work "has spawned countless films, television adaptations, academic explorations, societies, spin-offs, spoofs." 

 

