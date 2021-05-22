PCPA is seeking affordable housing for emerging theater artists in training at the theater's conservatory.
Area residents with extra living space and who meet the minimum requirements to become hosts are asked to contact PCPA's assistant production manager, Geno Franco, at 805-928-7731, ext. 3153, or by email at companymanager@pcpa.org.
Host requirements include a room furnished with a bed, a private or shared bathroom, and access to onsite kitchen and laundry facilities.
Walking distance to PCPA and Hancock College is preferred but not a necessity.