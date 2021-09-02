PCPA is seeking young performers who are 12 years and older for their holiday production of "The Secret Garden, Spring Version."
Auditions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Marian Theater on Hancock College's Santa Maria campus at 870 S. Bradley Road.
Callbacks are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11, and auditioners are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to fill out paperwork.
Young performers will be seen in the order that they arrive and should prepare approximately 60 seconds of a song from a musical. The song must be memorized, and sheet music in the correct key must be provided for the accompanist that will be provided.
Masks are required for all while inside the building, although young performers will be permitted to take of their mask to sing their prepared song.
Further, the Hancock College and Actors Equity Association requires that everyone involved in the production must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Parents, guardians, and young performers will need to show proof of vaccination before the first rehearsal on Sept. 28.
Actors of all ethnicities who are 12 or older but look to be 11 are being sought to play the roles of Mary Lennox and Colin Craven.
Mary Lennox: A young privileged British girl who has been raised in India by servants. She is sent to live in England with an uncle she’s never met after her parents die from cholera. She is quite the curious explorer, and she often finds herself in trouble. She is stubborn and always fights for what she believes in.
- A girl who looks to be 11 years old;
- Mary is the lead of the show and will be called to almost all rehearsals; and
- Must be a very strong singer as Mary sings several solo songs.
Colin Craven: A young privileged British boy who has been raised in England by servants. He has spent his life in bed due to a heart condition. He is very stubborn and throws temper tantrums to get what he wants. He believes his father hates him for causing his mother’s death.
- A boy who looks to be 11 years old;
- Colin is a very important featured role, and he will be called to most of the rehearsals; and
- A good singer — boy soprano — who must be comfortable singing by himself.
Both actors will be asked to miss some school during the week before the opening and for Wednesday and Thursday matinees.