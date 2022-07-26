The PCPA production of "Into the Woods" will debut under the stars at the newly renovated Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The musical production that runs through Sunday, Sept. 4, will bring together a cast of everyone’s favorite storybook characters for "a fractured fairytale like you’ve never seen."
When the Baker and his wife learn that a witch’s curse left them childless, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell. Their paths cross with Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Even a big bad wolf, Little Red Cap and Rapunzel enter the storyline.
Nearly 10 months to the day after breaking ground on a multimillion dollar rebuilding project, the Solvang Festival Theater officially reopened to the public with a ribbon-cutting event July 12.
The PCPA theatre will present its newest musical production, "Into the Woods," at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria on Thursday, April 28 through May 15.