072622 Into the Woods

PCPA's "Into the Woods" will debut under the stars at the Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday, Aug. 11, featuring a cast of everyone’s favorite storybook characters for "a fractured fairytale like you’ve never seen." 

 Contributed

The PCPA production of "Into the Woods" will debut under the stars at the newly renovated Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The musical production that runs through Sunday, Sept. 4, will bring together a cast of everyone’s favorite storybook characters for "a fractured fairytale like you’ve never seen." 

When the Baker and his wife learn that a witch’s curse left them childless, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell. Their paths cross with Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Even a big bad wolf, Little Red Cap and Rapunzel enter the storyline.

 

