PCPA cast members took the Solvang Festival Theater stage for the opening night of "Together: A Musical Journey" on July 21, after more than a year apart due to the pandemic. 

Hundreds gathered for a night under the stars at Solvang's outdoor theater, according to PCPA's group sales manager Kelly Stegall.

"We had about 470 in attendance for the Wednesday night [performance] which honored first responders," Stegall said. The show also celebrated the ongoing support of its patrons, she noted.

The theater hosted a number of first responders — including area police, firefighters, doctors and nurses — who each were offered two complimentary tickets to the opening show as a thank-you for their bravery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together: A Musical Journey" features seven actors and musicians that take audience members on a journey with story and song to celebrate that life is better when lived together.

The production will continue its run at 8 p.m. July 30, 31 and Aug. 1, 6 and 7 at the Solvang Festival Theater, located at 420 2nd St. in Solvang.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

