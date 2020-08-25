PCPA's virtual play reading series returns with new programming

PCPA's InterPlay play reading series will return with six new plays to be streamed live on Zoom beginning Sept. 18 and running through Oct. 24.

Each weekend, following scheduled live readings penned by contemporary playwrights and brought to life by PCPA's company of actors, talkbacks with the actors, directors and playwrights will be conducted.

All plays will run on two dates and times: Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:30 p.m.

"The Agitators," by Mat Smart: Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m. "Do you believe this can ever be a country for all?" The story follows the turbulent and enduring friendship of two of America’s greatest agitators: Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. Smart’s historical play of rebellion and revolution echoes powerfully in today’s world.

"Things I Know To Be True," by Andrew Bovell: Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at 1:30 p.m. Australian writer Bovell’s poignant new play peers inside one American family through a poetic lens with universal impact. (adult themes)