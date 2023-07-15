Fans of Les Mis have undoubtedly dreamed a dream of seeing the iconic musical on a local stage — and now that dream is coming true.

“Les Misérables” brings timeless themes of sacrifice, love, redemption and broken dreams to the Saroyan Theatre July 25-30.

“Why this piece is so universal and timeless is that it really taps into humanity,” said actress Addie Morales. “While things in the world will always change and things about us as a society will always change, our humanity doesn’t change. So we will always resonate with themes of forgiveness, redemption and survival. That will never leave us.”

