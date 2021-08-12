Santa Barbara County Arts Commission is accepting applications through Sept. 1 for its Arts Making Impact grants to support arts and culture nonprofit organizations countywide, a commission spokeswoman said.
AMI grants provide funds for a variety of projects and activities that enrich the lives of county residents, the spokeswoman said.
Grants are available to organizations with budgets of less than $250,000 that are based within the county and provide services to county residents.
Free informational workshops will be conducted online and are mandatory for first-time applicants, the spokeswoman said.
Workshops are scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, and noon Wednesday, Aug. 18. More information about the workshops is available at sbac.ca.gov/workshops-and-training.
Grants can be used for projects and collaborative efforts that leverage community resources, provide greater and more diverse participation in the arts and integrate the arts into youth learning environments.
Proposals that build partnerships and collaboration to help eliminate barriers to cultural activities — including access to transportation, materials, artists, music and art instruction — for underserved communities are encouraged, the spokeswoman said.
The application and guidelines are available at sbac.ca.gov/county-grants.