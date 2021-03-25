You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County high schoolers invited to participate in congressional art contest
Santa Barbara County high schoolers invited to participate in congressional art contest

  • Updated
032421 Congressional Art Competition

The 2021 Congressional Art Competition is open to high school students in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Submission deadline is April 23.

High school students in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are invited to submit artwork for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition now through April 23. 

The contest winner will be given two round-trip airline tickets to Washington, D.C., to attend the unveiling ceremony with members of Congress and special guests. 

The deadline to submit artwork to one of three 24th Congressional District offices is April 23. 

According to contest rules, one entry that displays outstanding creativity and vision will be selected from the 24th Congressional District for display at the U.S. Capitol. Three honorable mention entries also will be chosen for display at the 24th District Congressional offices located in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

Contest participants, their families and Rep. Salud Carbajal will be invited to attend a regional art gallery show where all submissions will be displayed. COVID-19 health protocols will be followed.

Each year since 1982, the U.S. House of Representatives has sponsored a nationwide high school arts contest designed to encourage and recognize the talents of young artists. More than 650,000 high school students to date have participated.

To enter the competition, students must first register at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfIssjKMSb2vJJ59MW_m_eregWOVaEaSb_gF5UMunh0byDVXQ/viewform to receive rules and instructions.

Questions can be directed to Jesse Ebadi in the Santa Barbara District Office at Jesse.Ebadi@mail.house.gov, or, Caitlin Cox in the San Luis Obispo District Office at Caitlin.Cox@mail.house.gov.

