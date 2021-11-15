Three Santa Barbara County agencies are calling for artwork that expresses what environmental justice means to county residents for use in county documents, and the five top artists will receive honorariums or scholarships.

County Planning and Development Department’s Long Range Planning Division and Community Services Department’s Sustainability Division are collaborating with the County Office of Arts & Culture in the call for art.

Three selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium, and two student artists will be awarded $250 scholarships.

Selected works also may be used in the state-mandated Environmental Justice Element of the County Comprehensive Plan, which expresses the community’s development goals and land use policies, said a county spokeswoman.

The goal is to expand community understanding and awareness of environmental and climate issues and allow residents to share perspectives and experiences about living in Santa Barbara County.

“Environmental justice” is defined as the fair treatment of people of all races, cultures and incomes with respect to development, adoption, implementation and enforcement of land use and environmental laws, regulations and policies, the spokeswoman said.

Themes for artworks may include air, water, transportation, utilities, housing, food access and recreation as they relate to justice or injustice, but works should focus only on unincorporated areas of the county, not those within city limits.

Jan. 10 is the deadline for artists living in the county to electronically submit art in any media at www.sbac.ca.gov/environmental-justice.

For more information about the Environmental Justice Element, go to countyofsb.org/plndev/projects/Environmental_Justice_Element.sbc.