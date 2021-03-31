Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden installs new features, interactive elements for kids

The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park in Buellton was celebrated Saturday during a ribbon-cutting to recognize newly added features and fresh plantings that welcome daily visitors of all ages.

Recently installed at the park were handcrafted mosaic pillars topped with steel signage that reads, "Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden," as well as interactive play areas meant to further engage small explorers.

The new pillars and signage are located at the entrance to a community garden that features California native plants, which are thoughtfully labeled for easy identification.

Among those who attended were Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden board members and landscape designers Eva Powers, president, and Puck Erickson Lohnas, vice president, who spearheaded the garden project; and artists, including Michelle Griffoul and craftsmen with Pat Carson Studios who cut the ceremonial red ribbon.

Mayor Holly Sierra, Vice Mayor John Sanchez, and council members Ed Andrisek, David King and Elysia Lewis turned out to applaud the beautification project alongside members of the community, local Cub Scouts and others who assisted with the monthslong project.

Buellton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Vreeland, who also volunteered her time, said the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden continues to find ways to expand its offerings as part of an ongoing effort to educate and engage visitors.