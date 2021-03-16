Sculptor Joe Castle honors military with public exhibit in Buellton

Breathing life into art is a full-time job for Santa Ynez Valley sculptor Joe Castle, who for nearly 30 years has cast his personal journey onto his life-sized bronze works.

Five of those bronze sculptures — an introspective inspired by Castle’s visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he witnessed the courage and perseverance of veterans recovering from injuries, many with missing limbs — are currently on display at the statue median of Buellton's Avenue of the Flags. The art exhibit is part of the town’s ongoing effort to enhance the artistic and cultural experience of the community.

Titled “Hero’s Journey: Intimate Stranger," the exhibit is part of a larger 12-piece sculpture series that took Castle over seven years to create, including the procurement of funds.

"I've had a varied selection of people think different things. Some think it's a depiction of people from the Holocaust," said Castle, referring to public reaction in the weeks since its March 1 installment. "I really just would like it to cause people to stop and ponder."

The culmination of powerful life experiences moved the artist to create the series, which took three months just to cast the bronze and one year to complete a single sculpture.