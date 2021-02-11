Solvang Festival Theater moves closer to breaking ground on renovation project

Solvang Festival Theater has moved one step closer to breaking ground on its $4.7 million renovation plan to reinforce and modernize the nearly 50-year-old downtown amphitheater.

The Solvang Planning Commission unanimously voted Feb. 1 to approve the theater's development plan, which will address aging infrastructure, improve accessibility and elevate the quality of the theater's technical capabilities and audience amenities, according to Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe.

The renovation project, slated to begin construction in September with completion expected in July 2022, will go to the Solvang Planning Department for review in March. The Design Review Committee also will review the project before land use and building permits are issued, Coe said.

Renovation plans include a complete replacement of the theater's rear wall, increasing its height by 8 feet and adding cantilevered panels to help deflect wind, capture more warmth and buffer external noise. Acoustically engineered paneling also will be added to the new wall to enhance sound.