The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host three-part virtual series "Bio/Mass: Summer Artist Talks," featuring six different artists who each will discuss their works on display at the museum via Zoom.

Participants are invited to learn more about each artist’s individual practice and process that encourage the viewer to find beauty in the details of the natural world, a museum spokeswoman said.

Works range from sculpture, found materials, ceramic, encaustic, mixed media and painting.

The three scheduled discussion dates are as follows:

Tuesday, July 20, 4 to 5 p.m.: Artists Karen Kitchel and Catherine Eaton Skinner; moderated by Wildling Museum Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 4 to 5 p.m.: Artists Scott Chatenever and Dorothy Churchill-Johnson; moderated by exhibition co-curator Nicole Strasburg

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 4 to 5 p.m.: Artists Maria Rendón and Sommer Roman; moderated by exhibition co-curator Holli Harmon

Suggested donation for each program is $5.

To register and learn more about the artists, visit: www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-summer-artist-talks.

For more information, email info@wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-686-8315.

Programming is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.

+2 Solvang Theaterfest welcomes two new board members The Solvang Theaterfest has appointed local residents David Silva and Kelly Barbieri Reaves to serve on its board of directors.