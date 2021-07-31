The Wildling Museum will offer free museum admission to the public from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, to celebrate the return of community events.

“We are excited to host our first in-person event at the museum since COVID,” said Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate. “We feel it is important that our open house be something fun that the whole community can enjoy, with a little something for everyone.”

Visitors are invited to bring the entire family to enjoy a day of fun activities, face painting by Parties and Paint by Kate, and to explore museum exhibitions on display and meet featured artists.

Museum exhibits on display are Bio/Mass: Contemporary Meditations on Nature and Art from the Trail: Exploring the Natural Beauty of Santa Barbara County.

AR Catering’s food truck will be on-site offering a dinner menu.

Menu information and additional details are available online at www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-summer-open-house or by emailing info@wildlingmuseum.org, or by calling 805-688-1082.

+2 Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People receives $26K donation from WIGS group According to Erica Jane Flores, development and communications director for People Helping People, WIGS members voted to donate more than $26,000 this year toward homelessness prevention, food insecurity, youth programming and family resource centers.