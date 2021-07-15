The Great American Melodrama is returning to the stage after a 15-month hiatus in live theater, with a two-hour performance of "Comedy Tonight" a "two-act vaudeville revue."
"Comedy Tonight" will run from June 15 through Sept. 12, before "Frankenstein's Bride" takes the stage starting on Sept. 16 and running to Nov. 14.
A Central Coast tradition, "The Holiday Extravaganza," will return this year starting on Nov. 18 and running through Dec. 31.
Additional information, further ticket information, a full list of upcoming performances, online sales and showtime information is available on the Melodrama's website, americanmelodrama.com.
Follow the Melodrama on Facebook for additional showtimes and information on productions, facebook.com/TGAMelodrama.
The Great American Melodrama is located at 1827 Front St. in Oceano. For more information, call the box office at 805-489-2499.