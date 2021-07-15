Melodrama's new revue, The Queens of Comedy
Buy Now

Katie Worley Beck, Bonner Church, Eleise Moore, Rebecca Tucker and Suzy Newman, from left, perform in the Melodrama's Queens of Comedy revue in 2019. The Melodrama is staging shows again after a long COVID-induced closure. 

 Contributed photo

The Great American Melodrama is returning to the stage after a 15-month hiatus in live theater, with a two-hour performance of "Comedy Tonight" a "two-act vaudeville revue."

"Comedy Tonight" will run from June 15 through Sept. 12, before "Frankenstein's Bride" takes the stage starting on Sept. 16 and running to Nov. 14. 

A Central Coast tradition, "The Holiday Extravaganza," will return this year starting on Nov. 18 and running through Dec. 31. 

Additional information, further ticket information, a full list of upcoming performances, online sales and showtime information is available on the Melodrama's website, americanmelodrama.com.

Follow the Melodrama on Facebook for additional showtimes and information on productions, facebook.com/TGAMelodrama.

The Great American Melodrama is located at 1827 Front St. in Oceano. For more information, call the box office at 805-489-2499.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0