Wildling Museum debuts new exhibit featuring Santa Barbara gallery owner

The Wildling Museum will showcase new virtual exhibition "Nocturnes & Envisioning the Night Sky: A Conversation with Nathan Huff & Nathan Vonk" from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Artist Huff and Vonk, owner of Santa Barbara’s Sullivan Goss — An American Gallery, will explore the history of nocturne painting and how the night sky continues to serve as a rich source of inspiration for artists working today.

According to a museum spokeswoman, both Huff and Sullivan Goss Gallery contributed works to the Wildling Museum’s recent exhibition "Starry Nights: Visions of the Night Sky," which moved to a virtual format following state and county public health mandates closing museums in response to COVID-19.

To register and learn more, visit wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-nocturnes-conversation. The suggested donation for the virtual event is $5.

Questions can be directed to info@wildlingmuseum.org or 805-686-8315.

The Wildling Museum’s ongoing Zoom programming is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.

