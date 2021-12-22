The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host a photography workshop led by Central Coast photographer Nic Stover from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.
Stover will lead a photography critique and image-review session that is designed for photographers of all skill levels who are looking to improve their editing skills and take their work to the next level.
According to the workshop description, skills gained in the class will help attendees learn to evaluate and correct those images to be used in building a professional portfolio.
The first half of the class will explore the essential concepts of composition and image design, and the second half will provide a hands-on review of participants' images that includes discussion on ways to change or modify capturing or processing techniques.
“We are delighted to be able to offer this class with acclaimed local photographer Nic Stover,” said Wildling Museum Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate. “We hope that our Sharing the Light exhibition is inspiring visitors to dive into their own photography, and Nic will be able to offer them great pointers about how to take their work to the next level.”
Attendees should plan to bring two or three photos for review during the class. Photos can be printed and brought to class or submitted in advance.
Registration is limited to 12 participants and is $75 per person. To register in advance and learn more, go to www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-nic-stover-photo-workshop.
Masks are required inside the Wildling Museum per Santa Barbara County Public Health rules.
For more information, contact the museum by emailing info@wildlingmuseum.org or calling 805-686-8315.