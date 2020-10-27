Wildling Museum reopens to the public Nov. 7 with modified hours

Several months after its forced closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wildling Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, Nov. 7.
New, modified, public walk-in hours will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Museum visitors are invited to view the "20/20: A Retrospective" exhibition, which represents a nod to the Wildling’s 20-year history. The exhibition will be on display in the Valley Oak Gallery through Feb. 14.
Also on view will be the recently extended main floor exhibition, "Starry Nights: Visions of the Night Sky." The exhibit runs through Jan. 31, 2021.
The overpass project which recently received a commitment of $5 million from the California Wildlife Conservation Board will provide a safe way for many species of wildlife to cross the eight-lane 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.
Current Wildling Museum members also may visit by appointment beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28. Appointments can be scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday by contacting Julie Mock at julie@wildlingmuseum.org or 805-688-1082.
Santa Barbara County Health Department COVID-19 reports will be regularly assessed, which may result in adjusted hours, according to a spokesperson.
Visitors are advised to review current COVID-19 policies and procedures prior to a museum visit.
For more information and updates on hours of operation, go to wildlingmuseum.org/visit.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented a ceremonial blessings, and local resident and songstress "Pink", who also attended the event, sang out into the large crowd comprised of mask-wearing families and friends.
A program spokeswoman said that it had not been in the budget to make such a sizable purchase, and that the new equipment will enable staff to serve a wider range of patients with impairments and functional levels.
Flu vaccinations in Solvang are available to adults 18-64 years of age, and although no appointment is required, supplies are limited.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
