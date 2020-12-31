Wildling Museum to host first virtual arts class Jan. 24

Wildling Museum will host its first virtual art class from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, led by Lompoc artist Kathy Badrak, who has been a basket weaver for more than 30 years and works in mixed media.
Via Zoom, attendees will learn two basics methods of rock wrapping with waxed linen to make one-of-a-kind serenity stones.
Rock wrapping is an art form rooted in Japanese tradition. The rocks can be used in Japanese gardens to guide visitors along a prescribed route or the correct spiritual path.
A materials packet will be available for pickup two days before the workshop. The class fee is $25 and includes all materials.
A Zoom link will be shared with all registrants to join the live course, and a class recording will be made available to all registrants for one week following the course.
All ages are welcome to attend, although the workshop is likely not suitable for young children.
The Wildling Museum’s Zoom programming is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.
For more information, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.
