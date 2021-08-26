The annual Wine & Chili Festival will return to Buellton on Sunday, Sept. 12, featuring over 30 wineries, craft breweries and spirit companies from which to sample, as well as a community salsa and chili cook-off competition that is open to the public.

This year's event will be held at River View Park, which adjoins Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden, and will run from 12 to 4:30 p.m.

The family-friendly festival will feature live music by the Dusty Jugs and the VineYard Byrds, and include lawn games such as cornhole and mega-sized beer pong for adults.

Event organizers are inviting all chili and salsa cooks to register at buelltonwineandchilifestival.com/chili-salsa-contestant/ or email info@surfbeerfest.com for more information. Cash prizes will be awarded to first place winners in each of three categories: red, chili verde and salsa.

Hot Chili Tickets for attendees 21 years and up are $55 and include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and chili tasting. For guests under 21 years old, the Mild Chili Ticket is $20 and includes unlimited samples of chili and salsa, but no alcohol.

Event tickets and ride safe transportation tickets all can be purchased online at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or by calling the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.