Buellton, Solvang libraries now offering 1-on-1 virtual tech tutoring

As a result of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, more people are relying on technology for work, staying in touch with friends and family, as well as for general entertainment.
Understanding that the use of technology may bring challenges to some, the Goleta Valley Library, which includes the Buellton and Solvang libraries, is offering its patrons virtual one-on-one "Tech Tutoring."
“I am very excited to be able to offer this new service to the community," said Library Director Allison Gray. "We want to make sure everyone feels connected at this time and is able to take advantage of the library’s different online offerings. We encourage anyone who needs help with their technology to take advantage of this new program.”
In addition to digital household devices like laptops, tablets, cell phones, smart TVs, patrons can also request assistance with accessing the library's downloadable free virtual options, e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines.
With a 4-1 vote Monday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors directed the staff to include money to cover the structural funding deficit libraries will be facing in the recommended 2020-21 budget.
According to the director, assistance from a trained library staff member is now being offered by appointment Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sessions are 30 or 60 minutes, depending on the help needed.
To request an appointment, patrons are asked to contact the library for an appointment at 805-964-7878 or complete a tutoring request form online at GoletaValleyLibrary.org. A staff member will confirm the date and time.
Spanish language support is also available at www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/i-want-to/asistencia-de-tecnolog-a-en-l-nea
The weekly virtual schedule is available through May.
Those without a Goleta Valley or Santa Ynez Valley library card, who live in those areas, should visit the Black Gold eCard registration webpage.
Santa Ynez Valley residents can also email their local libraries with questions at Buelltonlibrary@cityofgoleta.org or Solvanglibrary@cityofgoleta.org. Goleta Valley residents can email goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org.
For access to all of the library’s free electronic resources, programs and activities that include personalized reading lists and audiobook home delivery, visit GoletaValleyLibrary.org
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
