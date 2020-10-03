Ghost story contest returns to Solvang Library

The Solvang Library has opened up its third annual Ghost Story Challenge to members of the public.

The creative writing contest invites adults 18 and over, and young writers grades 6 to 12, to submit an original, mysterious or scary story related to the supernatural in 500 words or less.

A panel of professionals will judge the entries. Winners will be announced on Oct. 31.

To submit a story, copy and paste the story in the body of an email — no attachments — and send to Solvanglibrary@cityofgoleta.org with full name, phone number and age category. Entries received without full names or as a Google link cannot be accepted.

“The Ghost Story Challenge is a celebration of the craft and imagination involved in writing a story — as well as the thrill experienced in reading or hearing it," a library spokeswoman said. "We hope the short format encourages novice writers to give it a try — and also tests the skills of the more experienced.”

For more information, visit the library events calendar at GoletaValleyLibrary.org, call the library at 805-688-4214, or check the Solvang Library Facebook page.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

