Lompoc Library issues reading challenges for residents of all ages
Residents of all ages can participate in the Lompoc Library’s reading challenges offered via mobile app Beanstack.

Reading challenge participants are invited to register for the programs by creating an account on Beanstack. Additional information on Beanstack is available at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

To access a list of Lompoc Library literature programming, such as the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

The 2021 Reading Challenge will count all reading completed in 2021.

Those without internet access who want to participate in the reading challenges are invited to contact the Lompoc Library at 805-875-8781.

See all of the reading challenges including the In-N-Out Cover to Cover Club, 5 Kinds of Nonfiction Reading Challenge and more on the City of Lompoc's Library webpage, here - https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library/summer-reading-challenge 

2021 Reading Challenge

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

