'S is for Solvang': Local author teaches the ABCs of Little Denmark

Inspired by her resident city of Solvang, Jane Faulkner has released children's alphabet book "S is for Solvang: an ABC," which explores the rich cultural and historical traditions of Santa Ynez Valley's Little Denmark.

Drawing from Danish words, local architecture and photography, 'S is for Solvang' also includes fun facts and lively storytelling that are useful for more than children.

“I wrote this book for Solvang’s visitors so they’d have a brief, accurate way to learn a thing or two as they explore the town,” Faulkner said. “But I also had our local children in mind, thinking this would be a fun, easy way to gain an understanding of the history and culture of their hometown."

Faulkner, who is both an author and illustrator — and a librarian at UCSB with a specialty in children’s literature — said when traveling she likes to learn quick facts about the places she visits and sometimes finds complicated guidebooks to be overwhelming.

As a result, the author vowed to make it easier for visitors to Solvang.

With more than a million visitors from around the world visiting Solvang each year, Faulkner's book illustrates popular local destinations and activities in a practical and easy-to-consume format, such as a ride through town on the horse-drawn trolley, a visit to Mission Santa Inés and indulgence of traditional treats like the aebleskivers and flodebollers.