Santa Ynez Valley libraries calling all teen comic book lovers

Santa Ynez Valley libraries are launching an ongoing graphic novel club for teens as part of Goleta Valley Library's virtual programming.
Comics, art and graphic novel lovers from ages 13 to 17 are invited to participate in a monthly online meeting to discuss a preselected assortment of graphic novels.
The genre for September will be High Fantasy Club. Participants will be encouraged to read either or both high fantasy graphic novels, "Nimona" by Noelle Stevenson and "Wynd: Issue #1" by James Tynion IV.
From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30, members will bring their insights about the graphic novels to the scheduled virtual GoToMeeting. Members are invited to wear a cool costume to the meeting for a chance to be featured on the library's Instagram account.
All graphic novels to be read are available at no cost via Hoopla, a digital platform provided by the library that offers a wide selection of unique graphic novels and comics in e-book form.
Entries must be submitted by the Sept. 30 deadline.
Library members have access to Hoopla with their library cards.
Beginning in October, members of the Teen Graphic Novel Club also have the opportunity to earn community service hours each month by participating in a discussion leader role and contributing to the club’s Wordpress blog.
To register for the first meeting, go to engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8565&EventID=417649&PK= or call the library at 805-964-7878.
Questions about the program can be sent to goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org with the subject line “Teen Graphic Novel Club.”
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
