Buellton's 19th annual BBQ Bonanza closed out the month of July, drawing hundreds of attendees to Riverview Park on July 31, according to Buellton Recreation Director Kyle Abello.

Abello reported that over 1,000 attendees turned out for the event, which featured 27 booths run by local organizations and businesses who offered family-friendly activities that ranged from archery lessons by TLC Archery to a bike skills course facilitated by Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

Other activities included a ceramics workshop, an opportunity to join a sing-along with Buellton Music Makers, a South Coast Karate demonstration and a prize-winning raffle conducted by the Buellton Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau.

Santa Maria-style tri-tip took center stage, and local bands Cadillac Angels and Ransom Note presented live music in the park.

"The 19th annual Buellton BBQ Bonanza was a great success," Abello said.