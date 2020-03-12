Buellton Wine & Chili festival postponed until August because of coronavirus precautions
top story

Buellton Wine & Chili festival postponed until August because of coronavirus precautions

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Buellton Wine & Chili Festival has been postponed until Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post, because of new state guidelines suggesting that community events of 250 people or more be cancelled. 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News