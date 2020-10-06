You have permission to edit this article.
Cabrillo High School Aquarium launches virtual tours for elementary students worldwide

Cabrillo High School Aquarium launches virtual tours for elementary students worldwide

Cabrillo High School Aquarium is launching a new virtual tours program designed for elementary students worldwide. 

Visiting students will have the opportunity to tour the 6,000-square-foot facility via Zoom and learn about a number of sea animals and their habitats.

Cabrillo student tour guides will take "visiting" elementary students on a live educational walk-through of the aquarium, and facilitate a question-and-answer session at the end.

Tour curriculum will be tailored to each grade level and will include special pre- and post-tour activities designed by aquarium students, which teachers can complete with their class.

For more information on virtual tours, refer to the promotional video https://youtu.be/khp9LfYtpfc or visit www.cabrilloaquarium.org

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

