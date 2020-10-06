Cabrillo High School Aquarium launches virtual tours for elementary students worldwide

Cabrillo High School Aquarium is launching a new virtual tours program designed for elementary students worldwide.
Visiting students will have the opportunity to tour the 6,000-square-foot facility via Zoom and learn about a number of sea animals and their habitats.
Cabrillo student tour guides will take "visiting" elementary students on a live educational walk-through of the aquarium, and facilitate a question-and-answer session at the end.
Tour curriculum will be tailored to each grade level and will include special pre- and post-tour activities designed by aquarium students, which teachers can complete with their class.
For more information on virtual tours, refer to the promotional video https://youtu.be/khp9LfYtpfc or visit www.cabrilloaquarium.org
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
