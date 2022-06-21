California Mid-State Fair is taking applications from singers who want to perform the national anthem at the start of each show in the Chumash Grandstand Arena during the run of the fair from July 20 through 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Applicants must completely fill out an online form with contact information, as well as submit a YouTube video or link showing the individual singing the national anthem a cappella, a Mid-State Fair spokesman said.
Applications can be found at www.MidStateFair.com and must be returned by 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, to be considered.
All applicants will be notified via email after the singers have been selected, the spokesman said.
“Full Steam Ahead!” is the theme of the 2022 fair.