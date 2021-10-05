Hancock College dance program's Dimensions in Dance is returning for an in-person outdoor performance on the Santa Maria campus this weekend after going virtual in 2020.
The 2021 Dimensions in Dance fall show will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the outdoor courtyard between buildings A and B, according to college spokesman Chris McGuinness.
The free performance features multiple styles of dance centered around the theme of change, inspired by the unpredictable nature and challenges of the pandemic experienced by those in the program.
“We are all very excited to present work that is site-specific and on campus,” said Sydney Sorenson, assistant dance professor. “The students are looking forward to performing in person again. They missed being able to perform on stage and feel very grateful to be able to perform for a live audience again.”
Two additional Hancock Fine Arts programs will also be featured during the event, with costumes made by Hancock’s Fashion and Design Club and original music from the college’s music program.
For more information about Hancock's dance program, visit hancockcollege.edu/dance.