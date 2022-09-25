Shipwreck Survivor Ghosts Along Coast

F. S. Crane made his fortune in the Gold Rush and survived the 1853 shipwreck of steamer Winfield Scott on Anacapa Island. His ghost just wants to find his lost gold.

 Contributed

A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.

“Ghosts Along the Coast” is held outdoors on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, Oct. 13, 14, and 16.

The performances are seen during guided walking tours held every 30 minutes (on the hour and half-hour).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags